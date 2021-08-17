KickToken [new] Hits Market Cap of $22.89 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.89 million and $3.13 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.00924020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00164135 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,495,186,087 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

