KickToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.37 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. KickToken has a total market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00907095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00160669 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.