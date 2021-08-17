Kin (KIN) Trading 85.8% Higher Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $237.18 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kin has traded up 85.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00126959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00152134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00051246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,068.03 or 1.00150440 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

