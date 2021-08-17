Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Megan Paterson Sells 5,000 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total transaction of C$878,116.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$809,272.17.

TSE KXS traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$177.27. 8,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,685. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$223.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$161.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8,444.29.

KXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.91.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

