Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Shares Down 4.2%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.64. 471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Kingsoft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

