Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Insider Gary Wilder Purchases 17,552 Shares

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder acquired 17,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,616.64 ($7,338.18).

KWG stock opened at GBX 31.97 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £69.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Get Kingswood alerts:

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.