Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s current price.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 315,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,350,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,301,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,011,000 after acquiring an additional 294,231 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

