KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $213.88 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 48% against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.48 or 0.00059955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $213.88 million and $25.52 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00134182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00158799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.66 or 1.00063836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00918158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.78 or 0.06925512 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars.

