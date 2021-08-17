Klever Price Reaches $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $153.09 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00125642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00158281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.33 or 0.99639008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00909233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.49 or 0.06957874 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

