Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KARE remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. Koala has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Koala

Koala Corp. is a technology company that engages in the development of new technologies and services in the areas of emerging technology. It concentrates on the following areas: government, services, fuel, television, green, bank, and telecom. The firm also develops cellular and voice over internet protocol.

