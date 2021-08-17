Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:KHOLY remained flat at $$13.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,249. Koç Holding AS has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

