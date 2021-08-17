Komodo (KMD) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $131.66 million and $9.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00311916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00149903 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,357,646 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.