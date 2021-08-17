Konomi Network (KONO) One Day Volume Tops $1.76 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $14.16 million and $1.76 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00865964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00159902 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,072,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

