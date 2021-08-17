Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 113,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 354,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Kootenay Silver from C$0.57 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.96 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

