Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,579 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,162,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 268,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOS opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $845.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

