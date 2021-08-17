KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Up 1.5%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 11,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 25,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 454,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000.

