K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €8.60 ($10.12) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.92 ($12.85).

SDF stock traded down €0.32 ($0.38) on Tuesday, hitting €11.50 ($13.53). 1,781,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

