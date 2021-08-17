Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KBNT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 6,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,453. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94. Kubient has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kubient by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

