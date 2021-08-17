Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Up 11.8% This Week

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $329.46 million and approximately $67.14 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00918822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00163032 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

KNC is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 172,663,337 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.