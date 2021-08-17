Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Kyocera alerts:

KYOCY opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.