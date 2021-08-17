Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
KYOCY opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53.
About Kyocera
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
