L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $233.88. 38,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,382. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $234.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

