LABS Group (LABS) Market Cap Tops $16.48 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00136078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00159744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.22 or 1.00041192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.97 or 0.00914629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.90 or 0.06942669 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

