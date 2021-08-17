Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

