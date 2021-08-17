Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,733. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

