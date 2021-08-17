Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

Landstar System stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. 180,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.32. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.62.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

