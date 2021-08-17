Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of LPI opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

