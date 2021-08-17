Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

LVS stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 8,159,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

