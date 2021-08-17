Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.50.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,974. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2125377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

