Laurentian Lowers Americas Silver (TSE:USA) to Hold

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.00. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

USA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.43.

Shares of USA stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.36. The company had a trading volume of 97,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.40.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

