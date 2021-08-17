Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its target price reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 318.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LVTX opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

