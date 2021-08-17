LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.38 ($163.98).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €139.10 ($163.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €127.41. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.