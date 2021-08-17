LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.26

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.26.

LEGIF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

