LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGIF shares. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.74.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.