LEG Immobilien’s (LEGIF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF remained flat at $$160.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.74.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

