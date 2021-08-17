LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 1,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.