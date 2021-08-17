Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.15 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.30. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 86.95% from the stock’s current price.

USA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

