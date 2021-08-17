Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.25.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down C$4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$114.65. 475,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,792. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.35 billion and a PE ratio of -68.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.80. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$37.51 and a 52-week high of C$122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

