Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIMAF. TD Securities cut their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.17. Linamar has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.