Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Elaine Wright Sells 2,100 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total value of C$152,114.13.

Shares of Linamar stock traded down C$1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$71.38. 34,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$75.82. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

