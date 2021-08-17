Lincoln Capital Corp Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. United Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $294.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

