Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post $82.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $347.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

