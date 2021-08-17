Linker Coin (LNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,739.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $1,739.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00062290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.82 or 0.00913009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00048527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00104237 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

