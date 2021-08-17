Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Up 46.2% in July

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 868,700 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YVR opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79. Liquid Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YVR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

