LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Cap of $19.00 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $19.00 million and $33,794.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

