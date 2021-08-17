Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0643 on Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $176,907.20 and $135.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,934.50 or 1.00006057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00034968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00076619 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

