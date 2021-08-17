Lithium Hits One Day Volume of $7.63 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Lithium has a market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lithium has traded 114.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00053347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00127657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00159224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,984.15 or 1.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00907911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.39 or 0.07028287 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 558,918,308 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

