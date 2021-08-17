Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,536. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.00. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

