LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $105.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

