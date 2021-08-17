Livenodes Reaches Market Cap of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00026026 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002078 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

