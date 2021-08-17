LOCGame (LOCG) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $2.33 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00133839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00158961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.62 or 0.99973638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.00919448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.83 or 0.06954155 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 34,959,329 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

